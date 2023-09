Immediate threat to region's bus services headed off by £40m investment but some routes could still face the axe

By Lisa O'Brien Sandwell Published: 1 hour ago

The immediate threat of bus services in the region being slashed has been headed off by a £40 million investment – but some routes may still face the axe in October.

Transport bosses have confirmed that bus services across the West Midlands will continue to operate at near current levels until the end of 2024.