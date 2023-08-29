Team ready to take on abseiling challenge in memory of late uncle

Dean Kelly, Maddison Kelly, Gracie Kelly and Christopher Hawkes are ready to take a big drop down a tower for charity

Gracie Kelly from Bearwood will be abseiling down the side of the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth in September in aid of Brain Tumour Research and in memory of her uncle John Lilley, who died of brain cancer.

The 19-year-old will take the 100 metre drop down the tower alongside her dad Dean, sister Maddison and boyfriend Christopher, with the team aiming to raise £600 for the charity.

Ms Kelly said the group had decided to take on the challenge after the death of John Lilley, who died from a Glioblastoma brain tumour aged 61 in May after four years of illness.

She said: “My uncle John fought a brave battle against brain cancer for almost four years and this challenge may be scary but it doesn’t come close to what John faced.

“My uncle always remained in high spirits despite his gruelling treatment, which included brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

"He never let his condition get him down and always referred to his family as his army, battling Glioblastoma right alongside him.

“My family have now called ourselves John’s Army with the aim of raising funds and awareness of brain tumours for Brain Tumour Research.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“I know my uncle would be proud of us taking on this challenge in his memory and I’m looking forward to taking on many more challenges in the months and years to come all in aid of Brain Tumour Research."