Family cross the Black Country by foot and by bike for fundraiser in the name of much-missed dad

It was a family affair as three generations ran across the Black Country to remember a much-loved man and raise money in his memory.

'Blind Dave' Heeley OBE (centre) helps the family on their way After David Neadle died early this year, members of the family decided to travel 23 miles from West Bromwich to Perton travelling past places he lived and worked throughout his life.