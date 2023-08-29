Cabinet see work going on to improve green spaces

The members of Sandwell Council Cabinet see the work in place at Britannia Park

The members of Sandwell Council's Cabinet visited Britannia Park in Rowley Regis to see the progress made in the council’s plan and strategy to improve its green spaces against the £2.4 million Towns Fund’s allocation for improvements.

Work already completed in the park includes main entrance improvements, car park improvements, a new pathway around the boundary of the site and a new pathway through Coppice and Tree Works.

The Towns Fund programme funding was secured in 2022 and must be used by 2025/26, so further improvements are scheduled.

Further improvements are scheduled, which include a children's play area, skatepark and Trim Trail in December, an allotment extension and new street furniture in March 2024, football pitch drainage works in May 2024, changing rooms in July 2024 and new planting in March and November 2024.

£23,000 has also been invested in Warrens Hall Nature Reserve which has seen a series of improvements, including footpath restoration works, tree works, vegetation management, improvements to fishing platforms, replacement of fencing, general clearance work and replacement of wooden bollards.

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism said: “It’s great to see all the improvements coming together to make our green spaces in Sandwell more welcoming both for local residents and for visitors from wider afield.

"Having access to a green space to meet up with friends, go for a walk or just relax is a real benefit for all our residents.”

Over the past year, Sandwell Council has invested more than £4 million in parks, play areas, outdoor sports facilities and nature reserves, supported by a mix of council and external funding, with a further £4 million already planned for next year.

Works to date include refurbishments and improvements to 41 play areas, repairs and improvements to seven BMX and skate parks and repairs and improvements to all outdoor gym equipment.

Other developments have included the new Sandwell Urban Bike Track in partnership with Sport England and Birmingham City Council, securing £86,000 of Government Levelling Up funding for improvements to Black Patch Park in Smethwick and a new pavilion at West Smethwick Park in partnership with National Lottery Heritage Fund