Black Country based academy trust signs deal with supply teacher agency

Sir Mark Grundy and Katy Rees

As part of the Trust’s continued growth and investment in its staff, facilities and students, the partnership will drive more awareness of job opportunities for teachers, teaching assistants and support staff within the local community.

As well as providing support by sourcing talent for the Trust, Smile Education will also be adding value to the Trust through attendance at events, including open days, mock interviews and recruitment marketing.

Katy Rees, Managing Director at Smile Education, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust. Our vision is to provide high quality staff backed up by safe recruitment standards, accredited by APSCo’s Compliance Plus standards.

“We’re immensely proud of our team, who prioritise consistency, transparency and fairness at every stage of the process, and can’t wait to continue the Trust’s mission to improve pupils’ education.”

Sir Mark Grundy, CEO at Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Smile Education. We believe in providing an exceptional quality of education that prepares students for a bright, successful future, and recognise that achieving this begins with high quality staff.

“Smile Education aligns with our commitment to quality and fair, safe recruitment practices and will have a positive impact to the wider local community.”

Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust is a multi-academy trust with a strong presence across the Black Country area of the West Midlands.