'Sort it out' - residents furious housing development stopped without fixing access road

Bob Mallin and Steve Blackwell want access again

The social housing, will see 10 new bungalows and eight apartments, will be located on land at Beever Road, Tipton. However, residents on Moors Mill Lane are furious the access road would be closed for 12 weeks but work has stopped.

Resident Stephen Blackwell said: "There is now nothing happening at the site but we still can't get to the back of our houses. Five months ago Sandwell Council started housing development project on land adjacent to Beever Road.

"We where informed the access road would be closed for 12 weeks to do essential ground work,that deadline has been and gone. The residents of Moors Mill Lane still have no access to the rear of their properties and the site is now abandoned.

"What is so annoying is we haven't got a clue if the project will become live again or if we will have the access road back. There he's been no activity on the site for five weeks now and all the heavy plant has been taken off site."

Fellow resident Bob Mallin added: "We just want this over and done with, but who knows when it will be finished now."

Work has now stopped at the site

However, Sandwell Council promised to complete the new housing "as soon as possible".

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of residents’ concerns and are in regular touch with their representative and will be writing to all of them shortly.

"Work has been suspended temporarily to complete an additional survey requested by the Environment Agency after the development started. We hope to have this completed as soon as possible."

The access road concerned is currently unadopted but the council plans to upgrade the road to adoptable status. If adopted maintenance of it will be the responsibility of the council.

The residents can still access the front of their homes but not the back.

Mr Blackwell said: "We just want what we were promised, when it was promised."