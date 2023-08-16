Football tournament and fun day being held for 'brave' six-year-old undergoing chemotherapy

Dylan Jeffs at Birmingham's Children's Hospital

Dylan Jeffs, from Cradley Heath, is currently undergoing chemotherapy, which will continue until April next year.

On Saturday at Rowley Regis Goals, Cakemore Road, the annual George Jackson Memorial Football Tournament will be followed by entertainment including bingo, music, food, a bouncy castle and activities for children. The fun will continue until late with a live DJ.

All the funds raised will go towards the six-year-old's care which has led to his parents being forced to give up full time work due to his continual stays at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Dylan's mother Rachael said: "Dylan is a brave young boy who has been fighting leukaemia since his diagnosis back in January 2021. He was aged just two when he was diagnosed so more than half of his life has already been consumed with his diagnosis and treatment.

"The cost of food for Dylan is extortionate. Every month after chemotherapy he has to take steroids which cause his appetite to get excessive and we often have to cook sausages and mash at 3am as he never stops eating."

She added: “He spends so much time in hospital the main priority for Dylan is to make sure he enjoys his short times out of hospital as much as possible."

Friends set up a JustGiving fundraising page which has clocked up £335 and there will be several ways money can be donated at Saturday's event.

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley is helping promote the event.

He said: "Dylan is a courageous young boy who faces his condition with strength, visiting the hospital frequently.

"The fundraising day is almost here and should be a great event which the whole community can enjoy."

International Tyres and Silverbrick Property are sponsoring the football tournament and fun day and there will be a host of top raffle prizes up for grabs on the day.

Rachael is determined to provide happy memories for Dylan and would love to be able to go on holiday as his favourite place is the beach.

She said: "We’re unsure of what the future is for Dylan so we try our best to make his childhood memories filled with more than just hospital treatment rooms, needles or chemotherapy.”