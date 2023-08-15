Day of vibrant colour and costumes celebrating Indian independence

The day of Indian independence saw dozens of people come to West Bromwich

The annual day of celebration of the day India became an independent nation in 1947 saw around 70 people come dressed in traditional clothing and bring the noise and vibrancy of the former Jewel in the Crown to West Bromwich.

The New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich was the setting for the event on Tuesday, which saw women in saris and men in traditional clothing, all featuring the 28 different states of India, take on a walk around the centre.

Colourful saris from across India were on display

It was a chance for those involved to celebrate their country and the beginning of the 77th year of independence on August 15, having been under British Colonial rule for centuries beforehand and was a non-religious, non-political event to show the rich Indian heritage by proud British Indians.

It was organised and coordinated by the West Midlands Hindu Alliance alongside volunteers from across the borough, with Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou among those taking part and helping to run things.

Councillor Anandou said he had been proud to see people out at an event he said had been organised at relatively short notice and enjoying themselves.

New Square shopping centre was a colourful scene

He said: "It went really well because after the short notice, there were lots of people and lots of smiles and dancing in public, so I'm genuinely happy.

"It was the first time we'd done anything like this outdoors and I was speaking to people who have lived in this country since the 1950s and haven't been back to India in 20 years, but were happy expressing their love of their nation and their roots.

"The saris were worn in the different styles of the 28 states of India and it was such a colourful and wonderful scene to see the 28 different ways of wearing them and the traditions behind them.

"People came from as far away as Solihull to take part in the event and there was a lot of work that went into this and to make it work logistically, so I want to say a big thank you to the volunteers."

Participants took a walk around the town

Councillor Anandou said there were plans for more events by the West Midlands Hindu Alliance in the future.