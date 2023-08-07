Police appeal to find 22-year-old missing from Sandwell amid concerns for her welfare

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have launched an appeal to the public to help find a 22-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Sandwell.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of Alisha to help in the appeal
Alisha was last seen in Birmingham city centre wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and a cream-coloured top.

West Midlands Police said officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anybody who sees her has been asked to call 999 immediately quoting PID number 440571.

