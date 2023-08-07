Police appeal to find 22-year-old missing from Sandwell amid concerns for her welfare

Alisha was last seen in Birmingham city centre wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and a cream-coloured top.
West Midlands Police said officers are concerned for her welfare.
Anybody who sees her has been asked to call 999 immediately quoting PID number 440571.
#MISSING | Have you seen Alisha?— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) August 7, 2023
The 22-year-old is missing from her home in #Sandwell.
She was last seen in #Birmingham City Centre and was wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and a cream-coloured top.
If you see her, call 999 immediately quoting PID number 440571. pic.twitter.com/gz7TL9CUxF