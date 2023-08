Have you seen Anjali?

"The 13-year-old has gone missing from the Smethwick area of #Sandwell and we are concerned about her welfare."

The spokesman added: "Anjali, who also frequents Birmingham, is described as being 5ft 3in tall, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing all black clothing including jeans, crop top, jacket and trainers.