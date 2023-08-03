Sandwell Council spending £700k on two new youth buses, but councillor calls purchase "illogical"

This Youth Bus from 2013 is being retired and replaced with the two new buses.

The council has spent £500,000 on purchasing the buses - which will replace the current, "ageing" Youth Bus - and will now kit them out with the latest tech.

Facilities on offer for young people will include a mini recording studio, a sensory area, a virtual reality offer, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

However, Councillor David Wilkes, representing the Princes End Ward, has written an open letter asking how the council can "justify such an expense" during its financial deficit.

In his letter to Councillor Simon Hackett, cabinet member for children, young people and education, Wilkes asks why the council is not using the money to build or buy community and youth centres.

In response, Councillor Hackett has called the initiative a "vital service" and "real worthwhile investment".

Calling the funding decision "wholly illogical" and "disheartening", Councillor Wilkes said: "I advocate for any and all help aimed at our younger generations. However, I would be remiss if I failed to scrutinise the value for money this particular expenditure provides.

"If the money was specifically earmarked for children's services I must question why something as poorly utilised as buses were our first priority when our youth centres are continuously being closed due to underfunding.

"How do we justify such an expense when not so long ago, we were worried about the children of Sandwell going hungry?

"How do we, as a council, justify such an extravagant expense when the council is in a financial deficit?

He went on to say: "I would like to know why this money was not used to buy or built assets to be used as community centres or youth centres? Or fund the centres that have had their funding cut and forced to shut?

"These buses will depreciate in value to the point of being near worthless within 12 months of use. They will need constant maintenance and repair.

"It seems nothing short of wholly illogical for this money to be spent this way when there seems to be numerous better options."

The buses will be customised in the coming weeks and the council says young people in the borough will be given the chance to help decide the final designs of the buses.

The council also claims to have carried out extensive consultation with young people to ensure the youth buses have facilities and activities available that meet their needs.

Councillor Simon Hackett, cabinet member for children, young people and education went to see the new buses. He said: "It was fantastic to see our new youth buses here in Sandwell and to meet some of the young people who will be benefitting from this investment.

"The buses will allow us to get into the heart of the community and bring activities for young people who might not otherwise travel to a youth club.

"It allows our youth workers to provide targeted support to young people who need it. It’s a safe space where young people can get information and support and meet others.

"It’s a vital service for our young people and we know it’s very popular so it’s a real worthwhile investment with the two new buses expected to attract even more young people.”

A spokesperson for the council added: "The two youth buses are one part of Sandwell’s comprehensive youth service which helps young people gain skills and resilience to deal with issues such as the impact of the pandemic on education and physical and mental wellbeing; the rising cost of living; and increased youth violence and the risk of criminal exploitation.

"Alongside the two new buses, there is a youth centre in each town and mobile teams who go to areas where they can have the most impact.

"Sandwell Young Peoples Services are also delivering a wide range of activities during the Summer Holidays including an exciting open access activity programme around Sandwell Parks including skate park tuition, inflatable laserquest, multi-sports, gaming bus, mobile climbing wall, graffiti art, and, for the first time in Sandwell, the virtual reality sensation.

"For young people / families that have access to the Sandwell HAF programme, we are also delivering SEND Family Days, Outdoor Activity Days, Residential Experiences, Young Women’s projects, and the fantastic School of Rock and School of Magic.