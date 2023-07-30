Search on to find missing Sandwell teenager

Sandwell Police have asked for help with finding Wictor. Photo: Sandwell Police

Sandwell Police have launched the appeal to help locate Wictor, who has gone missing from his home in the borough.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing light grey joggers, a white t-shirt and black Nike trainers and is described as 5ft 5ins tall.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "Can you help find Wictor?

"The 15-year-old is missing from home in Sandwell and we and his family need to make sure he's okay.

"Wictor is 5ft 5in and is wearing light grey joggers, white T-shirt, black Nike trainers.