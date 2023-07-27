Police appeal over missing Sandwell boy, 13

Officers say Gabriel is around 5ft 9ins tall, and was last seen wearing a white top and black shorts.
They say he often travels by bus across Sandwell and into Birmingham and Dudley.
#MISSING | We need your help to find Gabriel who has gone #missing from #Sandwell.— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) July 27, 2023
Gabriel is 13 years old, around 5ft 9ins tall, and was last seen wearing a white top and black shorts.
He often travels by bus across #Sandwell and into #Birmingham and #Dudley. pic.twitter.com/BNEQ2gyslU