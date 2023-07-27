Police appeal over missing Sandwell boy, 13

By Ian HarveySandwellPublished:

Police are appealing for help to find a 13-year-old Sandwell boy who has gone missing.

Gabriel often travels by bus around the area
Gabriel often travels by bus around the area

Officers say Gabriel is around 5ft 9ins tall, and was last seen wearing a white top and black shorts.

They say he often travels by bus across Sandwell and into Birmingham and Dudley.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Dudley
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the Telford office.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News