Athletes and sports people urged to apply for council programme

The Gifted and Talent programme aims to help Sandwell athletes looking at the higher level, training at places such as Tipton Sports Academy. Photo: Sandwell Leisure Trust

Sandwell Council has said it is delighted to announce the relaunch of the ‘Gifted and Talented’ programme for athletes and sportspeople.

The programme provides individual financial grants to residents of Sandwell who have the potential to succeed at elite level in sport.

The updated scheme allows athletes to apply for money to support with the costs of competing at a high level and could include travel costs, entry fees, specialist kit and equipment and training and event accommodation.

The relaunch of the scheme is set to coincide with the celebrations around the first anniversary of the Commonwealth Games and also the opening of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism said: “I welcome the relaunch of the Gifted and Talented programme.

"Sandwell has a proud history of developing successful sportspeople who have competed and won at national, European and world level.

"I understand that many upcoming, future athletes and their families struggle with the costs of competing, so it’s important that the Council provides direct support to help people reach their full potential.

"I would urge athletes that meet the criteria to submit a funding application.”

Information and further details about the programme along with the application form can be found at sandwell.gov.uk/giftedandtalented.