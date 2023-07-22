Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing Sandwell teenager

Officers appealed for the public's help in finding Kyron on Saturday morning (July 22) as they released an image of the teenager.
Kyron is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short, black curly hair.
He was last seen wearing black Nike joggers, a black puffa coat and light grey/blue trainers.
He often travels into Birmingham.
If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting PID: 395622.
#MISSING | We need your help to find Kyron.— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) July 22, 2023
The 14-year old is missing from his home in #Sandwell and we’re concerned for his welfare.
Kyron is 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short, black curly hair. pic.twitter.com/sKSqAbFNYt