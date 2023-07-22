Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing Sandwell teenager

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old boy who's gone missing from his home in Sandwell.

Police need the public's help to find Kyron.
Officers appealed for the public's help in finding Kyron on Saturday morning (July 22) as they released an image of the teenager.

Kyron is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short, black curly hair.

He was last seen wearing black Nike joggers, a black puffa coat and light grey/blue trainers.

He often travels into Birmingham.

If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting PID: 395622.

