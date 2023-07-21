Enjoy a host of fabulous concerts in Sandwell this weekend

By Mark Shipp SandwellPublished: Comments

The 39th Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival draws to a close on Sunday but there are still some fabulous, free concerts to enjoy in Sandwell's libraries, museums and parks this weekend.

Nils Solberg performs at the jazz and blues festival
Nils Solberg performs at the jazz and blues festival

The Will Killeen Band performs at Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery tonight at 7pm, while Bleakhouse Library, Oldbury, plays host to the Windy City Weatherbirds.

Performances on Saturday begin at noon with Hot Club of Halifax at Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery, Holyhead Road; Windy City Weatherbirds follow at Lightwoods Park Bandstand in Bearwood at 7pm, while Nils Solberg entertains music lovers at Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street from 7.30pm.

The 10-day event kicked off July 14, with venues across Sandwell's six town staging concerts. It has attracted musicians from all across the globe, with performers from the France, Italy, Spain and the USA giving the festival an international feel.

Sandwell Council leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said she was proud to welcome residents and visitors from further afield for the annual event.

Bringing proceedings to a close on Sunday is Hot Club of Halifax, performing at Haden Hill House & Park, Cradley Heath, from 2pm.

All performances are free. Listings are available on www.birminghamjazzfestival.com

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Music
Entertainment
Sandwell entertainment
Mark Shipp

By Mark Shipp

Sub Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News