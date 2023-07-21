Enjoy a host of fabulous concerts in Sandwell this weekend

Nils Solberg performs at the jazz and blues festival

The Will Killeen Band performs at Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery tonight at 7pm, while Bleakhouse Library, Oldbury, plays host to the Windy City Weatherbirds.

Performances on Saturday begin at noon with Hot Club of Halifax at Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery, Holyhead Road; Windy City Weatherbirds follow at Lightwoods Park Bandstand in Bearwood at 7pm, while Nils Solberg entertains music lovers at Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street from 7.30pm.

The 10-day event kicked off July 14, with venues across Sandwell's six town staging concerts. It has attracted musicians from all across the globe, with performers from the France, Italy, Spain and the USA giving the festival an international feel.

Sandwell Council leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said she was proud to welcome residents and visitors from further afield for the annual event.

Bringing proceedings to a close on Sunday is Hot Club of Halifax, performing at Haden Hill House & Park, Cradley Heath, from 2pm.