Police appeal after man in his 40s goes missing in Sandwell

Leigh is described a 6ft 2ins, has tattoos and was wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a grey t-shirt and a green coat.
Officers say he went missing from Sandwell and may be in Langley Green.
If you see him call 999 quoting PID 440214.
#MISSING | Can you help us find Leigh?— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) July 19, 2023
