Police appeal after man in his 40s goes missing in Sandwell

Police are appealing for help in finding a 40-year-old man who's gone missing in Sandwell.

Can you help police find Leigh?
Leigh is described a 6ft 2ins, has tattoos and was wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a grey t-shirt and a green coat.

Officers say he went missing from Sandwell and may be in Langley Green.

If you see him call 999 quoting PID 440214.

