Police appeal after man in his 40s goes missing in Sandwell

#MISSING | Can you help us find Leigh?



Leigh, aged 40, has gone missing in Sandwell and may be in Langley Green.



He's 6ft 2ins, has tattoos and was wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a grey T-shirt and a green coat.



Call 999 if you see him, quoting PID 440214. pic.twitter.com/yUoEiDiNxe