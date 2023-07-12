Greater access to library as new service begins

The Library+ service has now become available at Great Barr Library. Photo: Google Street Map

The Library+ service, first launched at Thimblemill Library last year, is also now available at Great Barr Library.

Library+ is a new service which allows residents to access libraries outside existing opening hours, when there are no staff present.

Sandwell Council secured funding from Arts Council England’s Libraries Improvement Fund (LIF) to support the roll-out of the technology to a number of libraries across the borough.

Councillor Syeda Khatun, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Communities (with responsibility for libraries), said: “I would encourage all Great Barr residents to enjoy this new flexibility, by visiting the library, registering and attending a brief induction.

“Library+ works with existing security and CCTV systems and all library users need is their library card and a PIN number.”

A parent of two children said: “We’re really looking forward to be able to come to the library in the evenings as a family as the current opening hours are not convenient for us.”

Support worker Nicolle Mcintosh said: “It’s fantastic I pick up clients at 8.30am and have to wait in the car until the library opens at 9.30am.

"I also have to leave when the library closes during lunchtime. It’s going to make things so much easier for me.”

Library+ opening hours at Great Barr Library will be on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8am to 9.30am, 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm, Wednesdays from 1pm to 8pm and Thursdays and Fridays from 8am to 9.30am, 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.

Additionally, at weekends, Library+ hours will be from 8am to 9.30am amd 4pm to 8pm on Saturdays and from 8am to 8pm on Sundays.