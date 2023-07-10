Appeal for help finding missing Sandwell girl

An appeal for help has gone out to find a teenage girl who has gone missing.

Anjali has gone missing from her home in Sandwell. Photo: Sandwell Police
Sandwell Police have launched the appeal after it was reported that Anjali had gone missing from her home in the borough.

The 13-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins tall and was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a light brown hooded top.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "We need your help to find 13-year-old Anjali who has gone missing from Sandwell.

"She is 5ft 4ins tall, and was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a light brown hoodie.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and quote log 4105 of 9 July."

