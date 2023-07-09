West Midlands Police off-road biking unit tacking down illegal riders this weekend

Wednesbury Town Police has been tracking down the illegal off-road bikers which have been plaguing communities in the Black Country.

The new police bikes are thwarting illegal bikers
Wednesbury Neighbourhood Housing Team and local police team were tracking the off-road bikers which cause anti-social behaviour this weekend.

West Midlands Police's new off road bikers team have been catching teenage bikers since they were introduced earlier this year.

Wednesbury Town Police said: "Wednesbury NHT and West Bromwich Local Policing Team have been working along side our off road bike team, along with traffic officers today, as we tackle anti-social behaviour around Tipton, West Bromwich and Sandwell."

