West Midlands Police off-road biking unit tacking down illegal riders this weekend

Wednesbury Neighbourhood Housing Team and local police team were tracking the off-road bikers which cause anti-social behaviour this weekend.
West Midlands Police's new off road bikers team have been catching teenage bikers since they were introduced earlier this year.
Wednesbury Town Police said: "Wednesbury NHT and West Bromwich Local Policing Team have been working along side our off road bike team, along with traffic officers today, as we tackle anti-social behaviour around Tipton, West Bromwich and Sandwell."