Nurse speaks of challenges and joys of half-century at NHS

Loriane Priest, who works as a senior infection prevention and control nurse at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, will mark 50 years of working as a nurse in the NHS in September.

Loraine built her career in Sandwell, caring for patients as a general nurse in Edward Street Hospital and then Sandwell Hospital where she was promoted to ward sister and helped set up the hospital’s first pre-op assessment service.

She has worked in the field of infection prevention and control for the past 28 years, which brought her to Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust where she is based at Bushey Fields Hospital, helping to improve the quality of patient care and the environment for staff.

Loraine, who is from Cradley Heath, said: “I never realised right at the beginning I would still be a nurse 50 years later. I think it’s quite a personal achievement.”

She said that teamwork makes the NHS a special place to work and how staff pull together, especially in difficult circumstances such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also said it had hadn't always been easy as she juggled being a mother of two with her full time nursing career and training, but she credited the support of her family for getting her through and helping her to achieve her goals.

She said: “For anyone looking into nursing it’s a very satisfying career.

"There is lots of support and opportunity for development. It’s challenging but every day is different.

"In the Midlands we are very friendly workforce and everyone says how much they love it when they come to the Black Country.”

“It’s been a whole learning pathway, you don’t qualify as a nurse and then it stops.

"I like to make improvements for patients and help to support the health and wellbeing of staff.

“In the NHS whatever role you are in, there is always the opportunity for personal satisfaction, development and to make a difference.