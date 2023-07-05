Care staff take on muddy challenge for charity

The eight colleagues from Bluebird Care Sandwell prepare to take on the Pretty Muddy event

The team at home care provider Bluebird Care Sandwell proved they weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty for a good cause, as they took part in a fundraising race through a mud-drenched obstacle course.

To contribute to the fight against cancer and show their solidarity to those affected by a diagnosis, eight colleagues from Bluebird Care Sandwell participated in the Pretty Muddy obstacle course over five kilometres of wild terrain at Sandwell Valley Country Park for Cancer Research.

Everyone from Bluebird Care Sandwell’s Care Assistants to the provider’s Director embraced the challenge, collectively raising £1,398.75.

Contributions were collected from friends and family across the region, and, together, the team have raised the equivalent of ten first attendance chemotherapy sessions.

Bluebird Care Sandwell work with people looking for some support in the comfort of their own home in the local community, including those living with cancer and their loved ones.

Kayleigh Martin, Registered Manager at Bluebird Care Sandwell, said: “We are incredibly proud of our team’s fundraising efforts and delighted to have raised such a substantial sum to support Cancer Research UK’s vital work.

"As carers, we are driven by a passion to help people to feel their best and so it was only natural to contribute to this campaign for improved cancer treatments and support networks.”

Kiran Sahota, Director of Bluebird Care Sandwell, said: “It was a delight to see so many members of the community rally together in support of Cancer Research UK, either by participating in or sponsoring the challenge.