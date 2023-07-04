New summer reading challenge for children will launch in Sandwell

Councillor Simon Hackett

The Reading Challenge – Ready, Set, Read! – will get underway in all Sandwell libraries from Saturday (July 8). The challenge is run in partnership with The Reading Agency and Youth Sports Trust to help support children's reading skills over the summer.

The challenge encourages children to enjoy the benefits of reading for pleasure and is for ages four to eleven.

Sandwell Libraries are also offering the Mini Challenge for under-fours. The focus this year is reading, sport and play.

It aims to keep children's minds and bodies active over the summer break, to empower young people to form new connections with others and to help children discover the power of sport and play through reading.

Children can join the challenge at their local Sandwell library where they will receive a special collector folder, stickers and other fun incentives.

They will need to visit the library at least three times during the challenge where the library staff will help them find books to read.

The children can set a personal goal and read as many books as they want between July 8 and September 24.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: “At Sandwell Libraries, there are so many great resources to help young people improve their reading and writing. The 2023 Summer Reading Challenge is a perfect way to get involved and improve your reading skills over the summer holidays.”

To celebrate the launch in Sandwell, an event will be held at Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, on Saturday (July 8).

The event will be free to enter. Face painting will take place from 12pm-2pm before the official launch at 1pm followed by story time at 1.30pm and a Zumbini session later at 2pm.