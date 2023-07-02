'Help us find Kelpie': desperate search after cat escapes broken-down car on M6

Kelpie escaped from her owner's car on the M6 on Friday.

Kelpie's family are originally from Tipton but now live in Cambridge, and were visiting their family members in the Black Country on Friday when disaster struck.

Their car broke down on the M6 northbound between Junctions 8 and 9 in West Bromwich, near the border with Walsall.

In a bid to move Kelpie into a safer place, her owners tried to carry her from the broken-down car to the hard shoulder.

Sadly, when lifting the cage she was travelling in, the door fell off and the terrified cat sprinted away, diving into the verge on the motorway which leads to the Tame Valley Canal.

The area where she escaped is near Severn Trent's sewage works on Ray Hall Lane, but Kelpie's owners believe she could have travelled towards Red House Park, the Yew Tree Estate, or nearby areas of Sandwell Valley.

Local residents are now rallying around Kelpie's family in a desperate bid to find the beloved cat.

The area where Kelpie escaped is marked in yellow on the map. Photo: Google Maps.

The area of the M6 where Kelpie escaped, near a Severn Trent sewage works. Photo: Google Maps.

Owner Jonelle Harvey said: "Please help us find Kelpie. Our cat escaped our broken down car on the M6 northbound between junction 8 and 9.

"She dived into the verge amongst the bushes which backs onto the canal headed towards the canal side.

"She may have gone through the gaps in the fence and this gives us hope. We are in desperate need of cat traps, wildlife cameras or anyone with a thermal drone.

"She is small, mackerel tabby, two white spots on her nose and white tail tip. She is timid and extremely scared.

"Please message me if you can help. This is the worst day of my life. She is my baby. Thank you so much."

Kelpie also has blue-green eyes and is microchipped.

Jonelle and her family will be remaining in the Black Country all week and have been patrolling the area in all hours trying to find their cat.

How you can help

If you have any sightings or information, please call George Anderson on 07743905998.

George and Jonelle have also been advised by an animal rescue that their best bet at finding her is by laying out traps in the area where Kelpie disappeared.

If you have a cat trap or thermal drone, please contact George on the number above.