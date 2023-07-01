Details of new pay offer to Sandwell bin workers revealed after month-long strike

Refuse workers who are members of the GMB union in Sandwell have been on strike for the last four weeks.

After an acrimonious month-long dispute between the borough's private waste contractor Serco and the GMB union, bin crews have voted to accept an 8.5 per cent pay uplift with the scrapping of plans to enforce bank holiday working.

The bin strike was dramatically halted as West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey and placard-waving residents held a protest outside Sandwell Council House in Oldbury on Friday afternoon over unemptied bins.

The union which claimed the industrial action had overwhelming support from residents confirmed that strike action planned for Monday has been suspended and that it was now seeking clarification on "certain points" of the pay deal.

GMB Organiser Justine Jones said: “In the midst of worst cost of living crisis in a generation, it’s shameful that it’s taken Serco so long to reach this stage.

Uncollected rubbish piling up on Union Street in Princes End, Tipton, which is opposite a Sandwell Council building.

“This is a company that has enjoyed profits in the region of £240,000,000 telling Sandwell workers to stomach attacks on their pay and family time.

“Strike action is always a last resort, but GMB members have stood strong and delivered this win.

“The support from local people here in Sandwell during the strike has been overwhelming and GMB members are grateful for their support and would like to pass on our thanks to them."

“There remains details to iron out in the deal, but our members have voted to accept the deal.

“All these refuse collectors ever asked for was a pay packet that let them pay the bills and have some quality family time and, together they have won just that,” she added.

MP Shaun Bailey is planning a demonstration on Friday outside Sandwell Council House for residents who have been impacted by the bin strikes.

The union had accused employer Serco Sandwell of refusing to meet the rate of inflation so far in pay offers for staff working on street cleansing, waste sites , waste collections on the bins, administration and the transfer station.

As the action wore on agency refuse teams were brought in, West Midlands Police sent officers to monitor picket lines at the borough's Shidas Lane tip amid safety allegations, while residents' increasing complained of smelly overflowing bins grew. While the fire service advised householders not to pile rubbish next to buildings, in case of fire risk.

Mr Bailey claimed in the House of Commons that he had seen reports of union members "blocking ambulance workers getting out of their depot".