Union says MP "lied" about strikes in Parliament, as he pushes for investigation into pickets

Refuse workers who are members of the GMB union in Sandwell have been on strike for the last four weeks.

MP for West Bromwich West, Shaun Bailey, spoke about the strike affecting bin collections in Sandwell at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

In his speech, he accused the striking workers of "blocking ambulances", which the GMB's regional secretary, Martin Allen, has vehemently denied and called "cheap political point scoring".

It comes as Bailey told the Express & Star on Friday that he was writing to the Government to urge them to launch an investigation into "behaviour on the Sandwell picket lines".

Refuting Bailey's allegations, which are legally protected by parliamentary privilege, Martin Allen wrote an open letter to the MP, calling them "outrageous and untrue comments".

He also invited Bailey to a meeting with GMB members, which Allen said would be an opportunity to "listen to working people in your own constituency".

Allen's letter reads: "I am writing today following the outrageous and untrue comments you made in the House of Commons about GMB Union workers on strike in Sandwell refuse.

"As you well know, our members working for Serco Sandwell have been on strike to deliver the pay and conditions they deserve.

"They are on strike for a pay packet that enables them to pay the bills and raise a family in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis fuelled in Westminster by your Government.

"Many of these workers are voters and residents in your constituency; for you to so publicly attack them in this manner, without seeking out the facts first, is shameful.

"It is categorically untrue that GMB members blocked ambulances. Sharing lies and stoking tensions in your own community in the manner you have is surely beneath the office you hold.

"Instead of using the strike as an opportunity for cheap political point scoring, I would urge you instead to focus more time and energy understanding the reasons for the strikes in Sandwell.

"I am therefore inviting you to meet with GMB members working in Sandwell refuse services and the region's ambulance service, both of whom I am proud to say organise under the umbrella of our union.

"This will be your opportunity to listen to working people in your own constituency and to apologise for the untrue remarks you have made about their strike. I would appreciate a response to this invitation."

However, Shaun Bailey told the Express & Star on Friday that he was calling for a full inquiry into GMB's "management of the pickets" in Sandwell.

In regards to the allegation he made about strikers on the picket lines blocking ambulance workers, he said he was addressing concerns raised to him by his constituents.

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey

Bailey told the Express & Star: "I'm writing to the Government and calling for a full inquiry into how GMB has managed these pickets. How they've disparaged the police is like something from the 1970s.

"There are images of four cars at the picket lines. Why are four police cars needed to control these pickets?"

He went on to say: "There have been pictures and videos of BBQs and people singing and dancing around the pickets, when these strikes are attacking the working people of Sandwell."

In response, Martin Allen said: "GMB members have been on four weeks of strike action to deliver a pay packet that helps them raise a family and pay the bills. They’re local people fighting for their rights.

"Instead of stoking tensions in the community Shaun Bailey should accept our offer of meeting with GMB union members in Sandwell to apologise.