Fire station flags to fly at half mast to mark funeral of popular station commander

Simon Wheatley

The popular 47-year-old died suddenly on May 8 after a stellar 22 year career as a firefighter in Wolverhampton, Tipton, West Bromwich and Smethwick.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "The funeral of Station Manager Simon Wheatley is being held today.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Simon’s family, and all who knew and loved him.

"Union Flags at our sites will be at half-mast."

Simon had been Station Manager at Haden Cross Fire Station since December 2021.

The spokesman added: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are very much with Simon’s family, and everyone who loved and knew him, at this devastating time.

"Simon joined West Midlands Fire Service as a new recruit in May 1999. After his initial training he took up his first posting as a Firefighter, at Ward End fire station in Birmingham.

"In 2001, he was one of two firefighters who received a Certificate of Congratulations from the Chief Fire Officer. Their professionalism and teamwork resulted in the successful rescue of a five-year-old boy from a severe house fire.

"He went on to serve as Leading Firefighter, Sub Officer and Crew Commander at West Bromwich, at our training centre, Smethwick and Tipton."

He became a Watch Commander in May 2009 and served in training roles until December 2010, followed by further station postings at Smethwick, Tipton and Wolverhampton.

He took charge of Smethwick fire station in May 2021, before continuing his Station Manager career with a move to Haden Cross the following December.

The spokesman added: "Simon made many friends throughout West Midlands Fire Service, and was much-respected for his operational expertise.

"He received his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal in 2022. Many people, across several West Midlands communities, are today safer thanks to his 24 years of service."

Fellow firefighter Chris Baker said: "It was an absolute honour to firstly know you, and secondly work with you. You were a role model for many especially in terms of how you treated others which was always at the forefront.