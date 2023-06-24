Concerns grow for missing Sandwell man with distinctive tattoo

An appeal has been started to help locate a missing Sandwell man with a distinctive tattoo.

Concern has been raised for the welfare of Ian, who has disappeared from his Sandwell home. Photo: West Midlands Police
Sandwell Police have released an image of 57-year-old Ian, who was last seen in the early hours of the morning.

The force said it was growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and has launched the appeal for anyone in and around Sandwell to get in touch if they have seen him.

Ian is described as 5ft 4ins tall and has a tattoo on the right side of his face.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "We’re searching for 57-year-old Ian - have you seen him?

"Ian was last seen in the early hours of this morning and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"He may be in and around Sandwell.

"He’s 5ft 4ins tall and has a facial tattoo on the right side of his face.

"We’re very concerned for his safety so if you can help ring 999 quoting PID420062. Thank you."

