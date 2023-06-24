Concerns grow for missing Sandwell man with distinctive tattoo

Concern has been raised for the welfare of Ian, who has disappeared from his Sandwell home. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sandwell Police have released an image of 57-year-old Ian, who was last seen in the early hours of the morning.

The force said it was growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and has launched the appeal for anyone in and around Sandwell to get in touch if they have seen him.

Ian is described as 5ft 4ins tall and has a tattoo on the right side of his face.

