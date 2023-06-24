Appeal launched to help find Sandwell wounding suspect

Ekezial Wright is wanted by West Midlands Police on suspicion of a serious wounding. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have released an image of Ezekial Wright who is suspected of the wounding.

The force has asked for anyone with any information relating to the whereabouts of the 40-year-old from Birmingham to get in touch via the Live Chat function on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Ezekiel Wright is?

"The 40-year-old from Birmingham is wanted on suspicion of a serious wounding that took place in Sandwell.

"If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us via Live Chat or call 101, quoting 20/211404/23.

"Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.