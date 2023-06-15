Classic car show revving up in West Bromwich next month

Pat Collins Funfair has several vintage vehicles

Pat Collins Funfair has organised a classic car show at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich, on Sunday, July 9.

The free show is from 10am and 3pm and will include a funfair on the day.

Classic car expert Dave Travis, who is helping organise the show, said: "Let me know if anyone would like to bring their car or any interesting vehicle to Dartmouth Park.

"There will be a complimentary cup of tea and bacon or egg roll to everyone that brings a car, or tractor or bike or anything interesting with an engine."

Members of the Car Club West Midlands will be showing off their vehicles. Visitors will be able to get close to classic motors and have their photo taken with them.