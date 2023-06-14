Hundreds turn out for Run for Joel in bid to fundraise for bereaved families

The annual Run For Joel took place at Sandwell Valley on Saturday, June 11.

Sunday's was the seventh outing for Run for Joel, which raises money for the Smile for Joel charity in order to support bereaved families across the UK.

Despite the blazing heat and threat of thunderstorms, more than 400 people took part in the run through Sandwell Valley, with many more turning up to watch.

Suzy Evans from Wednesbury, who organised the event, said: "It was amazing, absolutely amazing. Lots of people turned up on the day and lots turned up just to watch, which never normally happens.

"It was burning hot though, I think we picked the hottest day of the year for it."

As well as the 3k and 5k runs, there was also a colour blast start, meaning the runners were sprayed with colourful powders, which made for vibrant pictures.

The day was hosted by BBC WM's Daz Hale, who dressed up as the controversial Britain's Got Talent winner, Viggo Venn.

All of this was to raise money for Smile for Joel, which provides an array of resources for bereaved families in the UK.

The charity was founded by Suzy and her surviving son Owen Richards, after three members of their family were killed in a gun attack on a Tunisian beach in 2015, which claimed the lives of 38 people.

Suzy lost her eldest son, Joel Richards, who was only 19 when he died. Her brother, 49-year-old Adrian Evans, and father, 78-year-old Patrick Evans, were also murdered in the attack.

Joel Richards, Patrick Evans and Adrian Evans

The only survivor from the family holiday was Owen, who was 16 at the time.

Since the shattering loss of their loved ones, Suzy and Owen have committed themselves to fundraising for the charity, named in honour of Joel.

Suzy said: "Our 5k and 3k run is in memory of Joel, Ade, Pat and those beautiful people who were tragically killed in the Tunisia terrorist attack.

"No-one will ever forget what happened that tragic day, and we feel the loss and heartbreak today."

It was also cathartic for Suzy to see the Run for Joel going ahead, after several years of it being cancelled.

She said: "It's great to be back doing public events, since Covid had an impact on charities when all events were cancelled.

"We didn't do it last year because it fell on the same weekend the Queen died and it just didn't feel right.

"This year, we've moved Run for Joel to June, as it normally happens in September. It's more fitting now as the attack happened in June."

Suzy, Joel, and Owen.

Smile for Joel has won a diverse range of awards, including the West Midlands Pride of Britain Fundraiser Award and the Coronation Champion Award.

Suzy said: "In memory of all those people who never came home, Smile For Joel supports families who become victims of murder and terrorism.

"Sadly more and more families need our support.

"What we do is different to what other charities do. We help financially, with things like holidays, furnishings, white goods, gym memberships, and experiences like horse riding.

"This is because there's also a financial loss when someone loses a family member. So it's lovely to be able to help those families.

"Every week, Smile For Joel helps families in so many diverse ways, by working with the charity Victim Support, we do help put a smile back on families' faces during their darkest days.

Suzy and Owen, who founded Smile for Joel.

Suzy wanted to stress her gratitude for everyone who helped in the running of the event, from the volunteers on the day to everyone who donated prizes or food and drinks.

She concluded: "I want to say a massive thank you. This is a community event and I couldn't do it on my own.

"We had donations from local shops, as well as Morrisons and Churchill's Bar. So thank you. The community is amazing."