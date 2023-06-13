Striking refuse workers

Throngs of workers protested with bright orange GMB Union flags, singing "we shall not be moved" and "Serco out", amid the second week of industrial action for the union.

GMB members are protesting over "pitiful" pay, with Serco recently rejecting the union's call for a 7.5 per cent pay rise.

Serco, the company which runs the service on behalf of Sandwell Borough Council, also wants to amend the policy around sub-contracted employees working bank holidays.

This constitutes an unprecedented change for these employees, who were "adamant" they did not want their contract to be changed.

Justine Jones from the GMB union told the Express & Star: "I don’t believe Serco has listened to us at all. Unfortunately they’re not negotiating with us, they’re not taking anything into consideration.

"They’re playing bully-boy tactics, they’re pitting one union against another two. They’re still negotiating with Unison and Unite as far as I’m aware. But they’re not listening to us.

"We’ve instigated ACAS (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) and I’ve had no response so far and that was over a week ago.

"They’re just not getting around the table to talk to us. They’re not willing to speak to us about anything."

Addressing the proposed changes to bank holiday working for sub-contracted workers, Justine said: "Now they want to force them to work bank holidays. If they want the bank holiday off they’ll have to put a request in.

"That’s not happened before and we see that as a detriment to our members. The majority don’t want it and voted against it."

As the cost of living bites and food, gas, and electric bills soar, the stakes have never been higher for Serco refuse workers.

Justine added: "It’s extremely crucial. The majority of the people who you see here and who you see on the picket lines who work for Serco are Sandwell residents.

"So they understand the cost of living crisis, they’re living it themselves. But they’ve been on a pay freeze for many, many years.

"We all know the Tory government has put a pay freeze in for local government workers and that’s gone on for over a decade.

"These people have lived it and it’s time we had some decent pay rises for them. They’re chasing bin wagons, the majority of our members are bin loaders and drivers, and a lot of them are chasing a bin wagon for 15-20 miles a day.

"They're doing it in all kinds of weather for pitiful recompense. It’s appalling.”

GMB members at the protest were called into a brief meeting with Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael shortly before 6pm.

Afterwards, union representative Mark Shirley told the crowd of striking workers that Councillor Carmichael had assured them they were meeting with Serco on Thursday.

Shirley told the crowd: "I think things are going to move pretty quick now. With the great turnout and the conversations we’ve had on the picket lines, obviously it’s opened a door for us.

"We’ve made a little bit of noise and you’ve seen some of the councillors approach us which is a good thing. That was the reason why we were here, to make a bit of noise and let them know we mean business.

"That’s where we are at the moment, nothing has been agreed as we speak and that’s important. If we do get a deal, you'll be the first to know.

"We’ve told the council how strong the feeling is and how strong it’s going to be. We’re getting stronger by the day and we’re prepared to stay out until we can achieve where we need.