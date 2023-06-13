Protest planned outside council meeting amid more bin strikes in Sandwell

Members of the GMB union are set to hold protests outside of Oldbury Council House

Members of the GMB union are set to hold protests outside of Oldbury Council House to coincide with a planned council meeting at 6pm on Tuesday, after refusing a 7.5 per cent pay raise.

The refuse workers held strike action from 5.20am until noon on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week, with plans to protest again until this Friday.

The protests come as refuse workers continue to strike over pay rates, with GMB members accusing Serco Sandwell, the contractors who run the service on behalf of Sandwell Council, of not meeting the rate of inflation.

Justine Jones, GMB organiser, said: "Serco has failed to recognise and value the work of refuse workers across our borough.

"To impose a real terms pay cut in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation is a disgrace. The workers are clear – Serco needs to get back around the table with an offer that properly reflects their value before it's too late."

The planned demonstrations come as the bin workers enter their second week of strikes, with refuse workers refusing a further real terms pay cut offer from their employer.

The industrial action covers those working on street cleansing, waste sites, waste collections, administration and the transfer station.