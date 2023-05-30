West Bromwich students to perform at Globe Theatre in poetry final

Students Miracle, Garry and Isaac prepare for their poetry debut at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London

Year nine students Miracle, Garry and Isaac will be presenting their mixed media rendition of John Agard’s Checking Out Me History in the competition’s freestyle category, where performers can use a variety of mixed media including dramatisation, dance and music.

A national poetry speaking competition for schools and colleges across England, Poetry By Heart aims to develop a love and confidence for poetry among young people, making it more engaging and accessible.

The competition saw over 2,000 entries, with over 37,000 pupils taking part.

George Faux, Principal of West Bromwich Collegiate Academy, said: “We are hugely proud of our students who have excelled in this competition and grateful to Poetry By Heart for this amazing opportunity.

“We always say at our Academy that our students can be the equal of anyone, locally or nationally and these students are a perfect example of what you can achieve when you seize the opportunities in front of you.”

Organisers from Poetry By Heart commented: “They should be incredibly proud of themselves. They are all winners because they all now have a poem in their heart.”

The finale will take place during a two-day festival programme on June 25 and June 26th, featuring a range of poetry and drama performances.

For finalists, the programme includes an exclusive guided tour of the theatre, an opportunity to see the best professional poets perform their works and a performance of William Shakespeare’s ‘A Comedy of Errors’.

Poetry is a unique art form that can connect with people in profound ways, telling stories in a new form which resonate with many using a variety of different methods.

Often cherished by those who appreciate the beauty of language and its ability to convey complex emotions and ideas, poetry is a timeless and invaluable art that enriches our lives.