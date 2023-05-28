Planned bin strikes in Sandwell this week suspended after pay offer

Some bin collectors have been going on strike in Sandwell

The GMB had planned industrial action on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then a further nine days throughout May and June.

The dispute with Serco and Sandwell Council is about pay and 96 per cent of GMB members voted for strike action.

However, a revised pay offer has been offered which has led to the industrial action being suspended.

Sandwell Council tweeted: "You may have read about the possibility of strike action that could affect bin collections from Tuesday, May 30.

"We can confirm that the industrial action planned for Tuesday 30 May, Wednesday 31 May and Thursday 1 June has been suspended to allow for ongoing talks."

The GMB are holding a ballot over the new pay offer, if members reject it, industrial action will be held on June 5, 6 and 7.

Sandwell residents have had to endure industrial action from refuse collectors several times over recent years. In 2022 industrial action was planned and then called off during the Commonwealth Games.

Sandwell Council told residents bin collections would go on as planned on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sandwell Council tweeted: "There are also no changes to bin collections for Bank Holiday Monday. Please put bins out on your usual day next week.