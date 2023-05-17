Sandwell refuse workers to strike again as union warns of '12 days of chaos'

Sandwell refuse workers will be taking to the picket lines in May and June.

GMB has accused Serco of a 'real terms pay cut' to workers across the borough and claims that 96 per cent of members supported strike action in a recent ballot.

Union members will now embark on strike action across May and June, which is expected to his as many as 125,000 households in Sandwell.

Industrial action in May will take place on Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 of the month.

In June, strikes will be held on Thursday 1, Monday 5, Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7, Thursday 8, Monday 12, Tuesday 13, Wednesday 14, Thursday 15 and Friday 16.

A previous GMB protest by Serco refuse workers outside Sandwell Council House.

Justine Jones, GMB Organiser, said: “Serco have failed to recognise and properly value the work of refuse workers across our Borough.

“Taking strike action is always a last resort, but to impose a real terms pay cut in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in a generation is a disgrace.

“Twelve days on strike action will no doubt have a significant impact on local people and businesses.

“If Serco don’t act now it could quickly become twelve days of chaos in Sandwell.

“Our members are clear; Serco need to get back around the table with an offer that reflects our members value before it’s too late".