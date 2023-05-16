Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car collision brings busy road to standstill

By James VukmirovicSandwellPublished:

An early morning collision between two cars brought a busy road to a standstill.

The collision occurred at the junction of Hagley Road and Monument Road. Photo: Google Street Map
The collision occurred at the junction of Hagley Road and Monument Road. Photo: Google Street Map

The rush hour collision saw two cars come together on Hagley Road in Bearwood at the junction with Monument Road at around 6.55am this morning.

Two fire engines with 10 firefighters from Highgate and Bournbrook fire stations, arriving within minutes and finding one car lying against a curb with its bonnet up and another in the road.

A woman was helped from one of the cars and received checks, but was discharged at the scene.

The fire service worked to make the area secure before leaving the scene at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: “Shortly after 6.55am on Tuesday 16 May, we responded to a collision involving two cars close to the junction of Monument Road and Hagley Road, Birmingham.

"Two fire engines attended, crewed by a total of 10 firefighters from Highgate and Bournbrook fire stations. The first arrived within four minutes of being mobilised.

"A woman from one of the vehicles was led to safety by firefighters before being checked by the ambulance service. Police colleagues were also in attendance.

"We left the scene shortly after 7.30am, having made the vehicles and scene safe.”

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Smethwick
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News