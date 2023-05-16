Car collision brings busy road to standstill

The collision occurred at the junction of Hagley Road and Monument Road. Photo: Google Street Map

The rush hour collision saw two cars come together on Hagley Road in Bearwood at the junction with Monument Road at around 6.55am this morning.

Two fire engines with 10 firefighters from Highgate and Bournbrook fire stations, arriving within minutes and finding one car lying against a curb with its bonnet up and another in the road.

A woman was helped from one of the cars and received checks, but was discharged at the scene.

The fire service worked to make the area secure before leaving the scene at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: “Shortly after 6.55am on Tuesday 16 May, we responded to a collision involving two cars close to the junction of Monument Road and Hagley Road, Birmingham.

"Two fire engines attended, crewed by a total of 10 firefighters from Highgate and Bournbrook fire stations. The first arrived within four minutes of being mobilised.

"A woman from one of the vehicles was led to safety by firefighters before being checked by the ambulance service. Police colleagues were also in attendance.