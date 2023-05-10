Book of condolence opened in memory of fire station watch commander, 47, as tributes pour in

There have been touching and emotional messages left for Simon Wheatley

Colleagues and friends have left messages to Haden Cross Fire Station Commander Simon Wheatley on an online book of condolence, which was set up by West Midlands Fire Service following the 47-year-old's death on Tuesday.

One message, left anonymously, said: "Stand down Station Commander Wheatley, we've got it from here. RIP Brother."

Another anonymous message said: "Deeply shocked and saddened. You’ll be sorely missed, always a pleasure to have you around and as a colleague.

"Deepest condolences to your family. RIP Si, taken far too soon."

Aaron L from the fire service said: "R.I.P Si, thoughts are with all your family, friends and work colleagues at this time.

"What a lovely person you were, always listening to those who needed your support, and putting a smile on other peoples faces.

"I will miss your smile and dark sense of humour, rest in peace brother, Si."

The service has also written a tribute to Mr Wheatley, expressing its sorrow at the loss of a much-respected and professional firefighter and offering its own sympathies to his family.

The tribute says: "It was with deep sadness that we learned of the sudden death on 8 May 2023 of our colleague, Simon Wheatley.

"Simon, who was 47, had been Station Commander at Haden Cross Fire Station since December 2021.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are very much with Simon’s family, and everyone who loved and knew him, at this devastating time."

The tribute also spoke about his journey from joining the service in 1999 to becoming a watch commander for the first time a decade later and his career in the role.

It said: "Simon joined West Midlands Fire Service as a new recruit in May 1999. After his initial training he took up his first posting as a Firefighter, at Ward End fire station in Birmingham.

"In 2001, he was one of two firefighters who received a Certificate of Congratulations from the Chief Fire Officer. Their professionalism and teamwork resulted in the successful rescue of a five-year-old boy from a severe house fire.

"He went on to serve as Leading Firefighter, Sub Officer and Crew Commander at West Bromwich, at our training centre, Smethwick and Tipton.

"He became a Watch Commander in May 2009 and served in training roles until December 2010, followed by further station postings at Smethwick, Tipton and Wolverhampton.

"He took charge of Smethwick fire station in May 2021, before continuing his Station Commander career with a move to Haden Cross the following December."

Finally, the tribute spoke about the friendships he made and his legacy from 24 years of service.

It said: "Simon made many friends throughout West Midlands Fire Service, and was much-respected for his operational expertise.

"He received his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal in 2022.