Police find 200 cannabis plants during search of Wednesbury address on unrelated matter

Officers searched the address on Holden Road, Wednesbury, on an unrelated matter before finding the massive haul.
More than 200 plants were seized during the search, police have said that further enquiries are being carried out.
On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "We discovered more than 200 cannabis plants after searching an address in Wednesbury yesterday.
"We found the drugs den in Holden Road and further enquiries are being carried out. Every cannabis farm we destroy helps prevent a vicious circle."