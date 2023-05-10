Notification Settings

Police appeal to find 15-year-old missing from her home in Sandwell

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have launched an appeal to find a teenager who is missing from Sandwell.

People with information about Jaden's whereabouts have been urged to contact police
Jaden, who is 15-years-old, has gone missing from her home.

The teen is reportedly known to frequent the Sandwell and Walsall areas.

West Midlands Police have urged people with information to call 999, quoting PID number 1026872

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

