Police appeal to find 15-year-old missing from her home in Sandwell

Jaden, who is 15-years-old, has gone missing from her home.
The teen is reportedly known to frequent the Sandwell and Walsall areas.
West Midlands Police have urged people with information to call 999, quoting PID number 1026872
#MISSING | Have you seen Jaden?— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) May 10, 2023
The 15-year-old is missing from her home in #Sandwell and we are concerned for her.
Jaden is known to frequent the Sandwell and #Walsall area, if you know where she is please call us by dialling 999 and quoting PID number 1026872 pic.twitter.com/tcGXZPWz85