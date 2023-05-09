Sandwell Council and Sandwell Leisure Trust announce appointment of head dive coach

Nigel Mills has been announced as the head dive coach at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Nigel, originally from Sheffield, has gained experience from diving programmes such as Sheffield Diving Club, Dubai Diving and Edinburgh Diving Club.

This year he has been a coach for Scotland and worked in partnership with Team Y on the Swim England Diving Talent Programme.

Nigel will be pivotal to the creation and growth of a diving club and programme at the Centre in Smethwick, which was the only new, purpose-built venue for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games during which it hosted all the swimming, para-swimming and diving events.

It will open to the public this summer with a 50-metre Olympic-sized swimming pool, 10-metre high dive tower, 25-metre dive pool and unique dry diving training facility, along with 1,000 spectator seats.

Nigel said: “I am so excited to have accepted the role of diving head coach at the recently built Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Sandwell Leisure Trust and Sandwell Council in building and creating a diving club and programme that offers the opportunity for everyone to access diving within Sandwell and the wider West Midlands.

“From new beginners, to people looking to have fun, to competitive athletes and future Olympians… diving in Sandwell will become accessible and inclusive for everyone of all ages and abilities.

“It’s a really exciting new chapter and to have this long-term project and opportunity, is something that I can’t wait to get started. I look forward to creating and seeing the future of diving in Sandwell.”

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nigel to Sandwell. With his experience, passion and knowledge I am sure he will contribute greatly to making diving accessible and fun for all abilities.”

Mark Braithwaite, Chief Executive Officer of SLT, said: "We are delighted to have Nigel join our team at Sandwell Aquatic Centre bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge that will provide an exciting platform to grow the aquatic sport of diving for all abilities right here in Sandwell.’