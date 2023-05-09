Disused pub set to be demolished to make way for ‘ultra-modern’ flats

The Wheatsheaf last year. Photo: Google

The Wheatsheaf, a former pub at the junction of Portway Hill and Turners Hill in Rowley Regis, would be demolished to make way for a three-storey building containing 20 apartments and 23 car parking spaces.

The building will comprise of 18 one-bed and two two-bed flats, each with a balcony.

Only four apartments will be classified as affordable housing, according to Sandwell Council’s housing policy, as the building will be secured by a Section 106 agreement.

Three objections related to the amended proposals have been received by Sandwell Council, and the applicant, Jugraaj Singh.

The original scheme, which had included a retail store and 19 one-bed flats, received 13 objections.

The Wheatsheaf in 2015 when it was still trading

Objections listed in the planning application ranged from road safety to the design of the building itself.

“The site is situated at a four-way junction with no traffic signals and is already dangerous without the addition of 20 flats,” one objector stated.

“[The] design is out of character being ‘ultra-modern’ and three storey height which is not in keeping with the local area,” another objector said.

One supporting statement was received by the council, claiming the removal of the retail component for new homes are “welcomed”.

The plans to demolish the pub itself are a departure from the council’s own development plans. Each town within Sandwell has a development plan – usually a framework for addressing housing needs and other economic, social and environmental priorities.

What the flats may look like. Copyright MADE architecture.

In its report, Sandwell Council claim that although the potential demolition of The Wheatsheaf forms part of the Rowley Regis Strategic Open Space, the site already benefits from “built form”.

“The development will not harm the openness of the Rowley Hills, provides a good quality scheme that would deliver much needed homes within the borough and raises no amenity issues,” the council added.