Call for therapists to help pamper cancer patients at special event

Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist Jo Harvey (right) is urging therapists to volunteer their time at the Health and Wellbeing event on July 1.

The Cancer Wellbeing fair, held by the Cancer Services team at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, will see volunteers come together to carry out massages, makeovers, and haircuts for patients.

Jo Harvey, lead cancer nurse, said: “This is a really great event that aims to offer emotional and practical wellbeing to patients living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.

"The day brings lots of local support services together in one place, enabling patients and their carers the opportunity to discover a range of cancer wellbeing services available within the local community.

“The benefit of relaxation and physical therapeutic interventions is effective in promoting positive wellbeing.

"That’s why the pamper sessions, such as hand and head massages, prove to be so popular. We are calling out to therapists out there who would like to do something worthwhile to come and help us pamper our patients.

“We always have a good turnout and are expecting 350 to attend on the day. We are arranging local entertainment to perform, inviting speakers, and will have information stalls, raffles and a bingo session all on the day.

"This is our eighth event – we did have to pause during the pandemic so we want to offer our patients something really special.”

Jo added: “What’s best of all is receiving feedback from our patients which always shows how very beneficial they have found the occasion, often experiencing or finding out about something that they were not aware of and meeting new friends on the way.”

It will take place at Bescot Stadium in Walsall on July 1.