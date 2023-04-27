Eight Black Country schools to get pop-up swimming pools to teach more children to swim

Speedo Swim United ambassadors launch the pop-up pool programme at Shireland Hall Primary Academy in Smethwick

The pop-up sites are being set up in school playgrounds as part of a new campaign by Speedo Swim United and Active Black Country.

It has been backed by swim stars Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds and Michael Gunning.

It comes as primary school swimming data from Active Black Country for 2022 shows around half of year six pupils were unable to swim 25 metres.

The region is amongst the worst affected by low swimming attainment in the UK, an issue that has been further compounded by the ongoing energy crisis.

The programme launched at Shireland Hall Primary Academy in Smethwick, where the first pop-up pool has been placed, on Wednesday.

Paralympic swimming champion Ellie from Walsall, who was at the launch event, said: "It shows the importance of swimming, it's not just a life skill, but it's also a sport that's fun. "I've loved it for years and years, had so much enjoyment from swimming but also the fitness, there's so much that comes from doing the sport."

Running over a four-month period, the new initiative will see pop-up pools located at schools within Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Qualified lifeguards and swimming teachers will work with pupils with the aim of teaching each child to swim at least 25 metres.

Alongside the pop-up pools, the programme partners will work with local communities to understand the barriers to swimming facing families and aim to help address these issues.

The programme is committed to ensuring children and their families continue their swimming journey beyond the end of the project, and programme partners will subsequently be working closely with each local authority in the Black Country to create clear pathways to local swimming pools.

Kirsty Saddler, VP global brand marketing at Speedo, said: "Water is the very essence of the Speedo brand and we believe everyone should have access to swimming.

"Not only for the joy and opportunity it brings but, more importantly, for the lifesaving skill that it is.

“This critical programme will see thousands of children water safe within a matter of months.

"We hope it will serve as a tried and tested blueprint for the UK Government, providing a cost-effective solution to an issue that poses a risk to life for so many children in the UK.”

Ian Carey, CEO of Active Black Country, said, “Inspiring a love and an ability to swim at an early age is critical in tackling the low levels of swimming attainment in our region, as well as other areas of the UK.

"By working with Speedo Swim United and its partners we hope to provide children in our communities the skill-sets they need to develop a positive, life-long affinity with the water.”