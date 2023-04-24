Life in the Community holding free life improvement classes in Princes End

St John's Church

The charity has several groups which aim to improve people's lives including a job club, numeracy and literacy classes, lifeline advocates and a SEN group.

Every week from 11am to 3pm Motivation Monday aims to give people advice and help at the church hall, Upper Church Lane.

And at 6pm there is a Lifeline Special Educational Needs group.

The group said: "If you need help with maths & English or job search we have our Life Steps and Life Works sessions on Mondays from 11am at St John Church Hall.

"And then this evening we have Lifeline SEN group from 6pm."