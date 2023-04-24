Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Life in the Community holding free life improvement classes in Princes End

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

Life in the Community is inviting people to join its free groups at St John's Church Hall in Princes End.

St John's Church
St John's Church

The charity has several groups which aim to improve people's lives including a job club, numeracy and literacy classes, lifeline advocates and a SEN group.

Every week from 11am to 3pm Motivation Monday aims to give people advice and help at the church hall, Upper Church Lane.

And at 6pm there is a Lifeline Special Educational Needs group.

The group said: "If you need help with maths & English or job search we have our Life Steps and Life Works sessions on Mondays from 11am at St John Church Hall.

"And then this evening we have Lifeline SEN group from 6pm."

A flyer
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News