Digbeth Dining Club "astonished" 3000 people braved rain for Sandwell event

Jake Timmins and Rhiannon Williams from Tipton enjoying the food

Hosting their first event at Sandwell Valley Park on Friday, March 31 over 3000 people braved the wet weather and with rave reviews from punters who were able to enjoy the evening, it’s already a hit.

Jack Brabant, co-founder of Digbeth Dining Club, said: “We were totally blown away with the crowds that came down to our first Sandwell event and we are already planning lots more!

"It was such a great vibe and everyone we spoke to seemed really happy they had something new in the area."

He added: "The feedback was overwhelmingly positive and we were left astonished by just how many people came out to support their favourite traders, it just shows that the demand for good quality events is still alive and well.

"The rest of the summer in The Black Country looks like it’s going to be a hit and we are so grateful that we have been welcomed so quickly."

With events still to come across The Black Country and Staffordshire, the Digbeth Dining Club team have events planned at Dudley's Himley Hall, Codsall, Wolverhampton, Victoria Park in Staffordshire and Lichfield's Beacon Park, as well as the permanent site at The Waterfront in the Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The next events are Sandwell Dining Club at the Paddock on Saturday, April 22 and Stafford Dining Club in Victoria Park on the Sunday, April 23.