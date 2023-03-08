Notification Settings

Concerns for missing teenager with links to Walsall and Sandwell

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing from Handsworth.

Have you seen Jahmar?
Jahmar has links to Tipton, Walsall, Birmingham city centre, and Quinton.

The teenager is 5ft 5ins tall and of slight build.

Police are very concerned for him and urge anyone who sees him to call 999 quoting PID 412267.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

