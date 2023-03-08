Concerns for missing teenager with links to Walsall and Sandwell

Jahmar has links to Tipton, Walsall, Birmingham city centre, and Quinton.
The teenager is 5ft 5ins tall and of slight build.
Police are very concerned for him and urge anyone who sees him to call 999 quoting PID 412267.
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing from Handsworth.
Jahmar has links to Tipton, Walsall, Birmingham city centre, and Quinton.
The teenager is 5ft 5ins tall and of slight build.
Police are very concerned for him and urge anyone who sees him to call 999 quoting PID 412267.