Sandwell youngsters invited to youth summit to experience various activities

Youngsters at the youth summit

The aim of the summit was to consult with them about the issues young people face today.

The SHAPE Team organises events and opportunities throughout the year for children and young people to engage in positive activities that enable them to get their voice heard.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Cabinet Member for Children and Education said: "I was delighted to attend the youth summit, which was a resounding success and reflected the effectiveness of the SHAPE Programme’s collaborative approach to engaging with children and young people through events and initiatives.

"Young people were made aware of the provision available to them in Sandwell. The SHAPE Programme helps reduce negative outcomes among young people, such as exclusions and anti-social behaviour, by engaging young people in positive activities and having children and young people’s voices heard."

Staff from Sandwell’s schools also contributed to the planning of the youth summit to ensure the event achieved the best outcomes for the young people.

Young people from Sandwell Valley School, Sandwell Community School, The Brades Lodge, Oldbury Academy and Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy attended the summit, which was held at Coneygre Arts Centre in Tipton. The venue is a creative arts youth provision managed by the Council’s Youth Services.

Consultations during the summit revealed that young people often engaged in anti-social behaviour because they lacked awareness of positive youth provision for them to access. In response to this, the summit showcased local youth provision which young people can get involved in through schools or out of school settings.

The activities were provided by several organisations including Sport 4 Life for Dodgeball, Strike9T CIC for Cycling, BoxClever Mentoring for Boxing, Sporting Your Futures for Gaming, Oldbury United for Football, G.A.P Entertainment CIC for Dance and Drama, Vibes N' Shine held Team Building Activities, British Triathlon showcased Turbo Cycling and Auden Allen demonstrated Music Production.