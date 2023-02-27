Notification Settings

Council releases coronation calendar of events

Plans have been announced for celebratory events across the towns and communities of Sandwell to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Sandwell Council has announced a full calendar of events for the King's Coronation
In town centres, parks and streets across the borough, there will be a mixture of events for people of all ages to celebrate the occasion.

These will start with the Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones making a series of visits to schools and organisations in the region, before holding a Coronation Big Picnic Lunch at Sandwell Valley Country Park on May 7.

The Sandwell Valley Coronation Big Lunch will be a picnic with the Mayor and all are welcome and residents can bring sandwiches, snacks and drinks and join the Mayor celebrating the King’s Coronation.

Later that evening, there will also be a free live screening of the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, with an evening of entertainment from local performers and a light show.

People across the community will be encouraged to host street parties and events during the weekend, while there will also be opportunities to have a go at volunteering in the local area through the Big Help Out.

Finally, the Mayor is launching a competition across schools and children’s groups to design a celebration card, which will be a card from the people of Sandwell to congratulate the King on his coronation and will be kept as a national record.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “The programme of events has been specially developed to be in line with the King’s recognised interests in volunteering, nature, the environment and communities.

"I would like to encourage everyone in Sandwell to get together as a community to attend one or more of these events to mark this national celebration.”

To find out more about events and to plan street parties and other events, go to sandwell.gov.uk/organiseevents

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

