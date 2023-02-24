Passengers rescued after being "stuck in Metro station lift for five hours"

West Midlands Fire Service trying to remove the people from the lift

The father of one of those stuck in the lift said West Midlands Fire Service needed to use cutting equipment to free those stuck in the lift at Lodge Road Metro Station, West Bromwich.

The ordeal lasted for more than five hours finally finishing around 10pm.

Adel Ahmed said: "My son was in the lift. Five were people stuck in the metro's lift. The fire rescue were cutting the top of the lift to get the people out. Has anyone had issues with this lift in lodge Road

"They all came out safely. Thanks the the fire service guys. It took around 5 hours. I heard from other members of the public that the lift didn't work properly two days ago."